9.4 mill levy passes in Woodville

Citizens in the Village of Woodville voted in favor of a 9.4 mill operating levy Tuesday, meaning the village will not have to make any cuts to their police department.

It also means the city will be able to continue to provide maintenance for the community pool, streets and parks.

Village of Woodville Mayor Rich Harman says he’s pleased with the voter outcome.

The levy, which will generate an extra $70,000 annually for the next five years, is in addition to the current levy that generates about $243,000 annually.

Mayor Harman says this will give the village some room to breathe, but he plans to continue to maintain certain projects by keeping things in house.

“We do our own cleaning in all our buildings. We have our own area back here where we have a tow area for cars for the police department. Several things that we do to help save money,” said Harman.

Those efforts over the last four years have saved the village over $30,000 and Harman says they plan to keep the same strategy going forward.

