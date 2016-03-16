9/11 memorial to be built at 180th Fighter Wing - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

9/11 memorial to be built at 180th Fighter Wing

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
SWANTON, OH (WTOL) -

A local group is remembering those killed on 9/11 by creating a special memorial in our own backyard.

On Wednesday, Colonel Craig Baker announced plans to build an elaborate memorial for the victims of 9/11 at the 180th Fighter Wing. All with the help of Toledo Regional Architects Contractors and Engineers or TRACE.

“This is basically a gift from the community to the community, again, commemorating the memorial for September 11, 2001,” said Baker.

Renderings, which members of the Ohio Air National Guard gave input on, show what the memorial will look like. It will include actual 9/11 artifacts, like a steel beam from the World Trade Center, limestone blocks from the Pentagon and soil from where Flight 93 went down in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Bakers says the goal is to tell the tragic story so it’s never forgotten.

“Nearly three thousand American lives were lost that particular day, so a turning point in American history and really the defense of this great nation,” said Baker. 

Small glass objects will be placed throughout the memorial to remember each victim. It’s a project made possible by a community's generosity.

“Our idea is for anybody in the community to come see this memorial at any time,” said Baker.  

A dedication ceremony is planned for Sept. 11, 2016.  

