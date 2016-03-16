3 students hit by branches as tree falls at Michigan camp

Three Blissfield Elementary School students were struck by branches from a falling tree at a southern Michigan YMCA camp.

The students were participating in an activity at the Storer Camps in Napoleon Township on Wednesday when the tree fell.

Branches hit two boys, ages 10 and 11, in the back of their heads. An 11-year-old girl suffered scrapes to her back.

The 10-year-old boy was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. The other two children were treated at the campgrounds, southwest of Detroit.

The tree was roughly 18 inches in diameter.

Napoleon Township interim Police Chief Phil Rutledge said high winds and moist ground could have caused the dead tree to fall.

Blissfield School Superintendent Jerry Johnson says all 5th graders are expected back in Blissfield later today.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.