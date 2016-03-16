Failed issue 2 leaves new TPD class on hold

Issue two not passing did not just impact roads but also public safety.

Essentially Issue two was a combination of two things. First, it would have renewed the three quarter percent tax residents of Toledo have been paying for years to help fund police and fire. Secondly, it would have added a quarter percent tax to help fund the roads.

The Toledo Police department needed issue two to pass.

With 30 retirements this year along, the department's manpower is dwindling and Dan Wagner, Toledo's Police Patrolman's Union President says a new police class has to start at the academy before levels get any lower.

"When you have fewer officers on the streets calls get backed up citizens get angry because they are waiting 4 or 5 hours to file a report for a burglary and things of that nature," said Wagner.

The Mayor is committed to hiring a police class but the rejection of issue two means it won't happen now and she can't guarantee when it will begin.

"It is in our budget to have a police class, the problem is that instead of it being sooner, it's going to be later. The hope was to start it in July, but now it won't be till December," said Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson.

But if the class doesn't start soon enough to replace retiring officers, TPD's manpower could fall and that could jeopardize federal gr ant money TPD is receiving.

It could also impact the services you receive.

The Chief may be forced to cut back on investigators in the detective bureau and eliminate services like the motorcycle unit in order to beef up officers responding to your calls.

Poppa's union president hopes the City takes a different approach when placing the issue on November's ballot.



"I hope they do the smart thing in November and they separate the quarter percent out from the old three quarters percent and tell people it's for the roads and its temporary, then I think it has a good chance of passing," said Wagner.

The city says they will place the issue on the November ballot.

