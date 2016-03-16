Family in north Toledo loses home; investigators suspect arson

Lt. Hertzfeld said the fire investigative unit is "doubling down on efforts to combat arson." (Source: WTOL)

A family of five is homeless after they were woken by smoke detectors going off around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the residence on Bronson Street near Chestnut in north Toledo.

The blaze quickly consumed the house, but the family made it out safely.

Authorities reported a father and his four children were inside the home at the time of the fire.

Toledo's fire investigative unit believes the cause was arson.

Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld said, "The Bronson fire is disturbing because this is an individual who is trying to do good for his kids and raise and take care of his kids, and someone set that house on fire. Again, when we take a look at these fires, it's particularly disturbing when someone displaces a family and affects the entire neighborhood."

The unit is also investigating an arson at a vacant home on McGregor across from an elementary school which, they say, was started in broad daylight.

"We're doubling down on our efforts to combat arson," said Lt. Hertzfeld. "We don't want it to be part of our daily life here in Toledo."

If you have any information regarding either fire, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111 or send your information to Toledo Fire Department's website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.