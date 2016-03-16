Video: Bears baffled by pink balloon

A couple curious bears were spotted playing around with a pink balloon recently.

In a video posted on the Weather Channel's Facebook page, the bears are seen chasing the balloon and trying to pick it up... which, of course, has some consequences that leave the bears feeling "deflated".

In the post, the Weather Channel said, "We think it's safe to assume they've never seen a balloon before."

The video was viewed more than 50 million times in less than a week.

