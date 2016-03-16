UT political science professor discusses primary results

WTOL 11's Amanda Fay and Joe Stoll sat down with University of Toledo political science professor, Dr. Sam Nelson on WTOL 11 Daybreak on FOX 36 this morning to discuss the results of Tuesday's primary.



Nelson says even though Governor John Kasich won Ohio, things still aren't looking good as far as winning the nomination at this summer's Republican National Convention in Cleveland.



Nelson says we could be looking at a contested convention if front-runner Donald Trump doesn't clinch an absolute majority of delegates needed to win the nomination outright.



In the full interview above, hear what Nelson predicts for the Democratic nomination.

