Obama plans trip to Cuba, lifting travel restrictions

President Obama is not only planning his trip to Cuba; he's also looking to lift travel limits to the country.

Residents will be able to travel for educational trips.

The limits on U.S. currency used in the country will also be wiped away.

People traveling for educational reasons will also be able to travel on their own without special permission from the U.S. government.

Josh Earnest, White House Press Secretary, says lifting these bans will give Cubans easier and more regular access to the U.S. dollar and U.S. financial institutions.

He says this could also have the effect of expanding economic opportunity in Cuba.

Obama’s visit will be the first by a sitting American president in 88 years.

This has been a marquee element of his foreign policy.

