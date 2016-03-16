Firefighters in Swanton Twp assisted overnight by Air National Guard

A fire erupted in Swanton Twp at a residence on County Road F. (Source: WTOL)

Delta firefighters reported damage due to a house fire that erupted overnight on County Road F.

The fire happened around 2 a.m. at a residence near County Road 1-1.

No one was home at the time.

Damage is not said to be severe and so far, the fire is not considered suspicious.

The Air National Guard came out to the site to fill the firefighters' air compressors.

