Donate blood now through April Fools Day - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Donate blood now through April Fools Day

(Source: WTOL)
MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) -

This is not a joke! And neither is the need for blood.

According to a press release from the American Red Cross, volunteer donors are the only source of blood for patients in need of transfusion.

There are numerous opportunities to donate blood in the Maumee area within the next few weeks.

WTOL is sponsoring a drive on Friday, March 25 - join us at Maumee United Methodist Church from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sign up here

Stautzenberger College is hosting a blood drive on April 1.

The school urges the community to come out and donate between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at their location at 1796 Indian Wood Circle.

Appointments are available by calling 419-866-0261 ext. 242. You can also sign up online.

