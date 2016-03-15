Clinton supporters ready for Hillary to take on Trump

At the start of the day, local volunteers for both Democratic candidates felt that they had reason to be optimistic that their candidate could win the Ohio primary. But by the end it was Hillary Clinton who was able to score an impressive victory over rival Bernie Sanders.

A gathering of Lucas County Hillary Clinton supporters were jubilant and were looking forward to the general election.

“We have to get ready for the November election. One thing about Hillary is she won’t let Trump get away with things,” said City Councilman Peter Ujvagi.

Volunteers for Bernie Sanders said that they had talked to a lot of Democrats who had decided to vote in the Republican primary and they think that may have had an impact on the outcome.

Volunteers say they are not giving up on Sanders just yet.

“I’m pretty disappointed obviously, but we’ve got to move forward and we’ve got to accept whatever the will of the people is. That’s the system,” said Sanders volunteer Ben Weisenfeld.

The Democratic race for the presidential nomination has tightened up in recent days in Ohio and both candidate’s campaigns expressed optimism that their candidate has what it takes to win the state.

Hillary Clinton campaign workers at her Toledo headquarters were confident on election day that the former Secretary of State had enough support to win.

“I think that it’s going to be a close race, but I think we’re going to do very well. We’ve had a lot of volunteers, knocking on doors, making phone calls, a lot of really passionate people,” said a Clinton volunteer.

Things were also busy at Bernie Sanders headquarters where phone banking continued into the close of the polls.

Volunteers for Sanders were hoping that Senator Sanders recent win in the Michigan primary would provide momentum for the candidate.

