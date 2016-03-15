GOP candidate Ohio Gov. John Kasich wins home state

The confetti has fallen. Ohio Governor John Kasich ended the night with a win in Ohio Tuesday.

“I’d like to thank the people of the great state of Ohio. I love you," Kasich said at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.

The primary in the Buckeye State was a do-or-die for Gov. Kasich, who had said that if he didn’t win his home turf, he would drop out of the GOP presidential race.

Luckily for Kasich, Ohio voters stood by their governor Tuesday.

Early in the night Kasich had a strong lead and he never let that go.

In the last few weeks the presidential candidate has been very confident about his win in Ohio, declaring he “will win Ohio" at the GOP debate in Detroit.

Tuesday morning Gov. Kasich joined voters in Westerville just outside of Columbus, where he cast his own vote.

“Well, I learned that you need to vote for yourself, because if you don’t you could lose,” said Kasich. “I mean, it felt very nice. It’s a long road for me and I’m very, very humbled by the campaign and the experience and the attention.”

The President of Ohio Right to Life Mike Gonidakis is a delegate for Governor Kasich. He said he was very confident in a Kasich win in Ohio.

“I firmly believe John Kasich is going to win Ohio, so there is no other scenarios to look at or for me to consider. He will win Ohio and that will catapult him as being the alternative to Trump, because certainly a Republican can’t win the White House without winning Ohio. All the polling shows that John Kasich does the best against Hillary Clinton in states like Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania, must win states or we’re just kidding ourselves here or Hillary will be the next President of the United States,” said Gonidakis.

And boy was he right. Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says the win by Kasich resets the whole race and likely means a contested convention in Cleveland in July.

"I think it's unlikely that anybody will have enough delegates to win on the first ballot. The second ballot is something we have not seen in a lifetime. Things will change and people can start moving their votes around," said DeWine.

And Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor agrees.

"I think it's too soon to know for sure. John Kasich is going to go on and continue to work hard and win and be successful. If we end up in July without any one candidate having enough delegates, then it could potentially get to a contested convention. But that's okay, that's part of democracy," said Taylor.

It's easy to see this is far from the end for Gov. Kasich, who will be in Philadelphia Wednesday for a rally.

Right now it remains to be seen how much his win in Ohio will boost his campaign, but no matter what Gov. Kasich says he is going to the convention in Cleveland in July.

“All I can say is thank you from the bottom of my heart. But I want you to know something, We’re going to go all the way to Cleveland and secure the Republican nomination," said Kasich.

And Gov. Kasich says he will continue to refrain from mud-slinging in his campaign.

“I want to remind you again tonight that I will not take the low road to the highest office in the land," said Kasich. “We’ve got one more trip around Ohio this coming fall, where we will beat Hillary Clinton and I will become the president of the United States.”

