Toledo man pleads guilty to sending inappropriate texts to minor

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Toledo man says he’s guilty of sending inappropriate texts messages to a young girl.

Aaron Swartz pleaded guilty to two counts of importuning and was arrested after sending sexually explicit messages to who he thought was a teenage girl.

As it turns out, it was actually a Wood County Sheriff’s deputy.

Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says unfortunately, there are many people who jump on opportunities to build relationships with minors and that's why these stings aim to get those people off the streets.

He says it's important for parents to also be aware of what their kids are doing online, because these stings only catch a fraction of the predators who are out there.

"We've done demonstrations in front of parent groups, where we'll go online posing as a 13-year-old, and there will be predators hitting within minutes, wanting to be their friend, and wanting to start a relationship, it’s scary,” said Wasylyshyn.

Swartz is due back in court for sentencing on May 9.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.