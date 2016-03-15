Woman seriously injured in Fulton County crash

A woman was seriously injured in a Fulton County crash Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Toledo Post were called to US-20 at County Road 6 in Amboy Township just before 1 p.m.

Investigators say Lukas Simon, 18, was driving south on County Road 6 when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic on US-20.

Teresa Davis, 36, was driving east on US-20 and hit Simon’s vehicle.

Officials say Simon was not wearing a seat belt when his vehicle overturned.

Davis was trapped in her car after the crash. She was flown to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center with serious injuries.

Simon’s injuries are currently unknown.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.