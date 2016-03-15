More than 500 kids compete in Wood County Youth Olympics

More than 500 fourth and fifth graders from around the area competed in the Wood County Youth Olympics over the weekend.



While all the kids were competing for the gold, organizers say the competition builds confidence and teamwork skills.

"It teaches the kids competition without conflict - how to cheer on their teammates no matter how good the kids are doing," said Jill Holland, volunteer.



The Wood County Prosecutor's Office hosted the Youth Olympics.



300 volunteers including teachers, law enforcement, and elected officials, helped put on the event.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.