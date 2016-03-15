Toledo man charged after Oregon man found dead in Florida; autop - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man charged after Oregon man found dead in Florida; autopsy results

Cody Michael Halka of Toledo, Ohio was arrested for tampering with evidence. (Source: Panama City Beach Police Department) Cody Michael Halka of Toledo, Ohio was arrested for tampering with evidence. (Source: Panama City Beach Police Department)
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL (WTOL) -

Police in Panama City Beach, Florida are investigating the death of an Oregon, Ohio man. 

Police say 23-year-old Robert Paul Steel of Oregon, Ohio was found dead in his motel room early Tuesday morning. 

After further investigating, police discovered that Cody Michael Halka of Toledo, Ohio was in the room at the time of Steel's death. During questioning Halka admitted to discarding narcotics off the balcony prior to the police arrival. He was then arrested and charged for tampering with evidence.

The police Lieutenant said there were no outward signs of trauma on Steel's body.

An autopsy found no medical causes for his death.

Investigators are waiting for the results of a toxicology report to determine if the death was drug-related.

WTOL will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

 

