St. Joseph School in Sylvania closed for rest of week due to sick children

St. Joseph School in Sylvania is closed the rest of the week after having too many sick children.

The total attendance at the K-8 school is 534 students. Tuesday, 140 kids called in sick and 15 were sent home during the day.

High numbers of kids started getting sick last week and it has continued to rise.

Many children are being diagnosed with Strep Throat and Influenza B.

It was a tough decision because parents will face child care issues, but they believe it was the right decision because they do not know if the illness has peaked yet.

School officials have continued to disinfect the school and will do it again.

