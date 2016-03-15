Hensville construction project complete just in time for St. Patrick's Day

The Hensville construction project has rounded third and is heading home.

The new attraction to the downtown area cost a total of $21 million dollars.

The swamp shop, which carries Mud Hens gear, has been expanded and has a new entrance off of St. Clair Street and a section where live bands will play. There's even a special section dedicated to the Holy Toledo collection.

"It's kind of a grand hall where its a very versatile space, so on game days there will be some fan wear and off to your left there will be the Holy Toledo brand," said Andy Roman, spokesperson for the Toledo Mud Hens.

Right next door to the swap shop is the brand new restaurant called 'Nine at Hensville'. The new eatery will serve traditional foods served with a little twist.

"Chef Tony is pairing the wine's that match the food there are also going to be shareable plates, so it's going to be a brand new experience," said Roman.

Hensville Park, which sits on Monroe Street, will attract thousands with live concerts.

It sits right outside of Fleetwood's Tap Room, which has 48 beers on tap and features an amazing rooftop view.

"It's very similar to Wrigleyville, but you don't have to go to Chicago. The High Five on the top of the Fleetwood building it gives you a glorious view of the entire city, you can look directly into the ball park," said Roman.

There are also multiple banquet halls that will be available for rent.

This is expected to spice up the warehouse district, especially since the buildings that have been renovated have been vacant for more than 30 years.

"It's wonderful that we can bring the street back to what it use to be," said Roman.

As Hensville will be in full swing starting this week, crews are also preparing for opening day.

The tarp has been pulled back and the grass is green.

The first pitch of the Mud Hens 2016 season will be April 17.

On St. Patrick's Day there will be a party on the new High Five Rooftop on top of the Fleetwood building overlooking Fifth Third Field.

On Friday March 18 there will be beer and wine on the Top of Nine rooftop party deck.

