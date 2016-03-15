Voter turnout nears 30% in Lucas County

Nearly 30 percent of all registered voters cast ballots in Lucas County by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The Board of Elections says the official turnout is 28 percent.

But those numbers do not include early voting or absentee ballots.

In 2008, during the last primary with heavily contested races for Democrats and Republicans, the 5 p.m. turnout number was 34 percent.

The Lucas County Board of Elections estimates voter turnout this year will be in the upper 30 percent to lower 40 percent range.

Still haven't voted? Check out our guide to the primary.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.