Gov. Kasich, Trump tied in Ohio primary

The Buckeye State is capturing the national spotlight this Ohio primary as voters head to the polls.



Lucas County election officials are predicting a high voter turnout this Super Tuesday.

Two big reasons - a highly contested presidential campaign for republicans and a final push for Ohio Governor John Kasich's presidential bid.



A Quinnipiac University survey released Monday shows Trump and Governor Kasich tied at 38 percent in the winner take all state.

The poll shows Senator Cruz with 16 percent and 3 percent of voters backing Senator Rubio. Ohio's Republican winner will be awarded 66 delegates, compared to Democrats' 143 delegates.



Gov. Kasich's delegate count is trailing the rest of his Republican rivals. According to CBS, the governor has 61 delegates compared to Trump's lead with 457 delegates. Gov. Kasich says if he doesn't win Ohio he would end his presidential bid.

Ohio's primary election could be the last stand for Governor Kasich or propel him to clinch the Republican nomination. Both Senator Rubio and Mitt Romney are throwing their support behind Kasich in Ohio.

Many voters have already cast their ballot. The Lucas County Board of Elections says nearly 4,000 people voted during early voting. At the state level Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced Monday 417,537 people made their voices heard.

Polls close at 7:30 Tuesday.



