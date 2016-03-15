Imagination Station competing for best museum award

The Imagination Station is up for a national award potentially naming them one of the best museums in the country.

There are 15 museums and 15 libraries competing for the National Medal for Museum and Library Service from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Imagination Station is the only one from Ohio.

The Imagination Station’s involvement in educating children is what landed them among these contenders.

“It's a reflection of our communities and our businesses our schools, the students the families who come here. It's a reflection of what imagination station is doing for Ohio and the Toledo community,” said Stephanie Brinkman, Imagination Station's Assistant Director of Advertising & Promotional Marketing.

The Imagination Station will find out next month if they won.

