Toledo voters decide on Issue 2

Issue 2 is a controversial tax facing Toledo voters today.

But not everyone will get a say.

The issue would affect anyone working in Toledo, whether they live in the city or not.

Issue 2 increases the personal income tax from 0.75% to 1%.

The mayor is estimating the tax would bring in $16 million per year and would go to fixing residential streets in Toledo.

The major says that a decrease in state funding has hurt the city’s road budget and Issue 2 is imperative.

She also says without it, many roads would go without repair.

Opponents say the city could cut from their current budget in order to still fix the roads.

People who work in Toledo but live outside the city are drawing most of the criticism saying that they don’t drive on residential streets so they are not gaining any benefits.

We’ll update with more information as the primary progresses.

