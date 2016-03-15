Ohio's primary taking place on March 15

Primary day is March 15 for Ohio voters.

Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and will remain open until 7:30 p.m.

Voters will need to bring their photo ID in order to be eligible to vote.

Voters are also being encouraged to post a selfie with their sticker using the hashtag #IVotedOH to see other Ohio voters.

But remember, its illegal to snap a photo of your ballot, so snap a picture with your voting sticker instead!

We love seeing all the voter pride, but know it is illegal in OH to post a picture of your voted ballot! Show your sticker instead! #vote — Board of Elections (@cuyahogaboe) March 15, 2016

Check out the rest of our election coverage here.

