Overnight fire leaves family without home

An overnight fire leaves ten people without a home.

The fire started just before 1:30 a.m. on March 15 on the 500 block of Bronson near Chestnut in north Toledo.

Flames and heavy smoke were pouring out of the home upon arrival. Neighbors tell us that two adults and eight small children all live in the home.

Nobody was at home when the fire broke out. The fire heavily damaged the home.

An investigator is looking for the cause of the fire.

