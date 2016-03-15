Crews battle fire on Stewart near Carter in Sylvania Twp

An overnight fire in Sylvania Township kept fire fighters busy.

The blaze broke out shortly before midnight on Stewart Road near Carter Road.

Officials say that huge flames were coming from the house when they arrived.

Fire crews worked hard to prevent the fire from spreading to any other homes.

Neighbors say the house has been vacant for years.

The house was destroyed. There is no word yet on any possible cause.

