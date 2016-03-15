Wood Co. Board of Elections prepares for Ohio primary turnout - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wood Co. Board of Elections prepares for Ohio primary turnout

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Staff at the Board of Elections in Wood County say it's hard to predict exactly how high voter turnout will be at Tuesday’s Ohio primary, but they're preparing for anything. 

The Director of the Board of Elections says that they've been analyzing the voter turnout from the election 8 years ago, because the situation was similar - an open Presidency.

So far, the early voting numbers show that Wood County is about 1,000 behind what they were 8 years ago. The mail in absentee ballots are what appears to be down, while the in person ballots appear to up slightly. 

They're also looking at the primary results from other states and preparing for very large crowds Tuesday, just in case.

“Watching our early voting, we've not seen quite the numbers that other states have had so far, but we know there's interest out there without question. And so we're certainly encouraging both our poll workers to be ready first thing in the morning for that early morning rush hour. And also encouraging voters, if they can avoid those early mornings, and those late, you know, after work times, that those are going to be our busiest times,” said Terry Burton, Wood County Board of Elections.  

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly