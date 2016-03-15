Wood Co. Board of Elections prepares for Ohio primary turnout

Staff at the Board of Elections in Wood County say it's hard to predict exactly how high voter turnout will be at Tuesday’s Ohio primary, but they're preparing for anything.

The Director of the Board of Elections says that they've been analyzing the voter turnout from the election 8 years ago, because the situation was similar - an open Presidency.

So far, the early voting numbers show that Wood County is about 1,000 behind what they were 8 years ago. The mail in absentee ballots are what appears to be down, while the in person ballots appear to up slightly.

They're also looking at the primary results from other states and preparing for very large crowds Tuesday, just in case.

“Watching our early voting, we've not seen quite the numbers that other states have had so far, but we know there's interest out there without question. And so we're certainly encouraging both our poll workers to be ready first thing in the morning for that early morning rush hour. And also encouraging voters, if they can avoid those early mornings, and those late, you know, after work times, that those are going to be our busiest times,” said Terry Burton, Wood County Board of Elections.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.