BGSU receives $1 million check for Optimal Aging Institute

Thanks to a generous donation, a million dollar check is now being used to help launch a new initiative to educate Northwest Ohio’s rapidly growing senior population on how to live longer, healthier lives.

Medical Mutual of Ohio presented a check for $1 million dollars to Bowling Green State University Monday for the school's new Optimal Aging Institute.

The Institute is a way for the school's long-time gerontology academic program to reach beyond the classroom, and into the community.

“It helps us fulfill our vision and mission of this university and that's what's so very important to me,” said BGSU President Mary Ellen Mazey.

The million dollar grant from Medical Mutual has been in the works for a while now. On Monday the grant was officially presented to the university to help fund the Optimal Aging Institute's mission of providing education on physical, emotional, social and spiritual well-being.

Rick Chiricosta, president and CEO of Medical Mutual, says supporting this type of program fits well with their own company's vision of community involvement.

“If we do well enough where we can have some excess profits, we tend to try to dividend it back into the community. And part of the reason is we're all about Ohio, we only do business in Ohio, and so in our minds when Ohio does better, ultimately that's going to help our company do better,” said Chiricosta.

The Institute will provide education and informational events for aging adults, health systems, businesses and service providers on topics ranging from diabetes self-management to navigating the health care system.

Mazey says this is the beginning of a long partnership in improving the well-being of Ohio seniors.

“Working with those that are aging is just the trend across the country for universities and we want to be a part of that trend,” said Mazey.

