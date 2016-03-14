New online magazine breaks down 2016 Walleye Run

A new online magazine is breaking down this year's Walleye Run.

It's called Maumee River Walleye Run and was released for the first time Monday.

It's author, Brian Miller, highlights exclusive information from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Partners for a Clean Stream, Local Taxidermist, Professional Fisherman Mark Romanck and more in this 28-page edition. All to help fisherman like you capitalize on catching more and bigger river walleye.

The magazine is free and can be downloaded here.

