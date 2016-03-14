Toledo police say crack is back - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police say crack is back

The fight against drug abuse continues in one west Toledo neighborhood. 

People who live in the Willys Park area say their area is getting hit especially hard. 

Tina Scott, a block watch leader, says, "We find drug paraphernalia, we find homemade crack pipes, we find needles, we find the little bags that the drugs have been in and it's pretty sad." 

Those are the types of things people are finding during community clean-up days. 

"There's still the heroin out there, the opiates, controlled substances and now we're hearing that the crack cocaine is coming back," says Scott. 

Toledo Police say in the last week detectives on the afternoon shift had at least four cocaine related cases. 

It may be hard to pinpoint what's causing that spike, but police say it might be because drug dealers are seeing all of the overdoses happening with heroin. 

People in the block watch group say they just want to stay informed and learn what they can do to help. 

"We just have to be more vigilant and keep turning it in," says Scott. 

The group is holding a large community forum to talk about the drug and heroin problem. It is April 11 at 6 p.m. at the Eleanor Kahle Senior Center. 

