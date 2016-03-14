Other important issues to vote on in Lucas Co. Tuesday

Across Lucas County, voters will decide on other issues besides who they want for president.

In Oregon, that is where a permanent 2.25 percent income tax is on the ballot. That rate is the same rate the city has had for more than 30 years, but in the past every five years it was renewed.

"To call it a temporary tax isn't really fair to the community, we think it's misleading. We think it is good for the community to recognize we've done a tax cut, this is our tax rate, we want to keep it that way. We want to continue on with our high level of services," said Oregon City Administrator Mike Beazley.

This income tax funds all of the city services, so if it was to fail, it would go back on the ballot in November.

Across the county in Springfield Township, a five year, 3.8 mill is on the ballot to provide police services through the Lucas County Sheriff's Department.

Right now the township is operating at a 60-percent reduction of services.

"The intention is to bring back the police services that we've had before and possibly some enhanced services as well," said Trustee Bob Bethel.

The trustee says the mill would raise about $2 million dollars a year and can only be used for police services. That dollar amount is more than the annual cost.

"To be able to build up some additional funds so that we don't have to raise this millage later on," said Bethel.

The mill will cost a homeowner with a $100,000 home about $129 a year.

Without the mill, the trustee says services will be reduced even further.

"We'll have responses to 911 calls, to real emergency calls, but we won't have directed patrols, regular patrols, in our township," said Bethel.

The polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

