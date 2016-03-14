Lucas Co. Democrats anxiously await ahead of Ohio primary

The Ohio primary is just a day away, and leaders with the Lucas County Democrats are anxiously waiting to see who the voters choose.

Though their endorsements can have a big impact on local voters, they're not choosing either one just yet. Instead, they want the voters to make the decision for them.

Not wasting anytime, volunteers for Hillary Clinton were on the phones Monday afternoon at the local headquarters on West Bancroft. They're using their phones and door-to-door visits to make sure they can count on voters to back Hillary.

“They're really enthusiastic for voting for Hillary and I do believe that Toledo will come out for Hillary,” said Gwendolyn Jones, Hillary Clinton campaign volunteer.

Lucas County Democrat Party Chairman Joshua Hughes says the party has a tradition of not endorsing a candidate in the primary. He says voters should make that determination.

“(Would you be happy with either one?) I would. I think Secretary Clinton brings a great deal of experience to the job. She's had the benefit of being in the White House with her husband who, in my opinion, is the best President of our lifetime,” said Hughes. “Senator Sanders has what some believe, revolutionary ideas. I think they're ground in fairness and basic human equity. Equal pay for women.”

And that's something Sanders volunteers, at his headquarters in Rossford, like to hear. They're not expecting to sleep much until after Tuesday night.

“We're very optimistic. Everyone we've spoken to is very enthusiastic, there's a lot of very enthusiastic Bernie supporters. We've been running out of yard signs and bumper stickers,” said Kristen Syverson, Bernie Sanders campaign volunteer.

While Lucas County Democrats aren’t endorsing a presidential candidate, they are endorsing Issue 2 - the City of Toledo's plan to increase the personal income tax to raise money for residential street repairs.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.