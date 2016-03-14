Lucas Co. Democrats anxiously await ahead of Ohio primary - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lucas Co. Democrats anxiously await ahead of Ohio primary

By Tim Miller, Reporter
Connect
(Source: AP Image) (Source: AP Image)
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Ohio primary is just a day away, and leaders with the Lucas County Democrats are anxiously waiting to see who the voters choose.

Though their endorsements can have a big impact on local voters, they're not choosing either one just yet. Instead, they want the voters to make the decision for them.

Not wasting anytime, volunteers for Hillary Clinton were on the phones Monday afternoon at the local headquarters on West Bancroft. They're using their phones and door-to-door visits to make sure they can count on voters to back Hillary. 

“They're really enthusiastic for voting for Hillary and I do believe that Toledo will come out for Hillary,” said Gwendolyn Jones, Hillary Clinton campaign volunteer.  

Lucas County Democrat Party Chairman Joshua Hughes says the party has a tradition of not endorsing a candidate in the primary. He says voters should make that determination.  

“(Would you be happy with either one?) I would. I think Secretary Clinton brings a great deal of experience to the job. She's had the benefit of being in the White House with her husband who, in my opinion, is the best President of our lifetime,” said Hughes. “Senator Sanders has what some believe, revolutionary ideas. I think they're ground in fairness and basic human equity. Equal pay for women.” 

And that's something Sanders volunteers, at his headquarters in Rossford, like to hear. They're not expecting to sleep much until after Tuesday night.

“We're very optimistic. Everyone we've spoken to is very enthusiastic, there's a lot of very enthusiastic Bernie supporters. We've been running out of yard signs and bumper stickers,” said Kristen Syverson, Bernie Sanders campaign volunteer.  

While Lucas County Democrats aren’t endorsing a presidential candidate, they are endorsing Issue 2 - the City of Toledo's plan to increase the personal income tax to raise money for residential street repairs.  

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly