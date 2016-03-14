Police look for suspects after shooting at problem club in central Toledo

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo police are now looking for the two people they say were involved in a fight that left one man shot in the stomach near an after hours club in central Toledo.

Police say around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a fight broke out at a club known as The Wash on Monroe Street near Auburn. It's a club police say has had several problems in the past.

The fight eventually ended up across the street in a gas station parking lot, which is where police say Ed Moore shot a man and Javaea Moore bit a man's lip. It's just another reason why police want to see the club shut down.

"We are actively investigating the happenings at this establishment. We have served search warrants over the years. We have made numerous arrests out there. It is an active club for a while and then it's inactive. But we are trying to clean this up," said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

Back in 2014, police say Michael Williams Jr. was murdered. Another man was shot last July. Police say those and other violent crimes are linked to The Wash.

The victim of this latest shooting is expected to survive. But police are asking for your help.

Warrants have been issued for Ed Moore and Javaea Moore. If you know where either of them may be, you're asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

