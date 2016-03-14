Police look for suspects after shooting at problem club in centr - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police look for suspects after shooting at problem club in central Toledo

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Connect
(Source: TPD) (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are now looking for the two people they say were involved in a fight that left one man shot in the stomach near an after hours club in central Toledo. 

Police say around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a fight broke out at a club known as The Wash on Monroe Street near Auburn. It's a club police say has had several problems in the past.  

The fight eventually ended up across the street in a gas station parking lot, which is where police say Ed Moore shot a man and Javaea Moore bit a man's lip. It's just another reason why police want to see the club shut down. 

"We are actively investigating the happenings at this establishment. We have served search warrants over the years. We have made numerous arrests out there. It is an active club for a while and then it's inactive. But we are trying to clean this up," said Lt. Joe Heffernan. 

Back in 2014, police say Michael Williams Jr. was murdered. Another man was shot last July. Police say those and other violent crimes are linked to The Wash. 

The victim of this latest shooting is expected to survive. But police are asking for your help.

Warrants have been issued for Ed Moore and Javaea Moore. If you know where either of them may be, you're asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly