Two teens shot after fight at rental hall spills into parking lot

Two teens became the victims of a shooting after a fight at a rental hall spilled out into the parking lot of a popular bar in west Toledo Sunday.

Police say those involved had been attending a teen night at the rental hall above Kriegers Pub. The rental hall is currently being leases by The Finest Night Life.

"It had nothing to do with Kriegers pub, inside or out. We have never had any incidents like that here or anything close to it here. We are a friendly neighborhood bar and the most serious thing we have done is played karaoke too loud," said Fred Krieger, owner of Kriegers Pub. "We definitely are two different establishments. A bar use to be up there and we had the same problems as we do now."

Sunday morning just after midnight, police say a 14-year-old was shot in the stomach and an 18-year-old in the leg. Toledo police believe the shooting may have been gang related.

"There were a lot of people over there, different groups from different parts of town. A fight broke out and spilled out into the parking lot and somebody decided to start shooting," said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

Both victims are expected to survive. The gunman is still on the loose.

The building, which houses Kriegers and the rental hall, is owned by Katz Management.

A representative with Katz tells WTOL 11 they are still investigating the incident for themselves to determine whether or not to will take action and terminate the lease.

