2016 Early voting numbers double from 2012 Presidential primary

Early voters in Lucas County had until 2 p.m. Monday to cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday's primary. WTOL talked to some of those voters outside the early voting center in Downtown Toledo.

"I do think that early voting is important," said Tevin Bell, early voter.

It turns out thousands of other Toledoans do too.

According to the Lucas County Board of Elections, more than 4,300 voters cast their ballots early, that's twice the number that voted early in the 2012 primary.

"I just went in there and voted. It's best to do it now than later," said Elizabeth Coleman.

Besides being important, the Varwig's say early voting is practical too.

"We try and do this every year as a family. As a family we think that our right to vote is very, very important," said Caitlyn Varwig.

But, not everybody made the 2 p.m. cut off.

Julian Mack encourages all other Toledoans to get out early Tuesday and vote.

"It's important that we make sure we get our votes in. It's important that Toledo stands up in this primary election for president and we make sure we stand up for the people," said Julian Mack.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. and are open all day until 7:30 p.m.

