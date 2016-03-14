Race for the Cure registration begins in April, free mammograms offered

It may be months away, but planning for the Race for the Cure is a year-round project, as well as the other many events put on by the Susan G. Komen of Northwest Ohio.

In April, free mammogram will be offered at various locations:

ProMedica Bay Park When: Wednesday, April 6 (from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Where: 2801 Bay Park Drive, Oregon, Ohio 43616 Call: 419-734-8080

EasternWoods Outpatient Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital When: Friday, April 8 (from 1 to 5 p.m.) Where: 15900 Medical Drive, South Findlay, Ohio 45840 Call: 419-425-3267

Seneca County General Health District When: Wednesday, April 13 (by appointment) Where: 71 S. Washington Street #1102, Tiffin, Ohio 44883 Call: 419-447-3691 ext. 342 or 334



If you are between the ages of 40 and 64, have not had a mammogram within the last 24 months, and are uninsured or underinsured, don’t miss out.

Need a reminder to schedule your annual mammogram? Sign up for a text alert from Komen here.

Registration for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Toledo and Findlay starts April 7. Be the first to sign up and get $5 off April 7 – 11. Register here.

Nominate a friend or loved one to be this year’s “In Celebration Of” or “In Memory Of” honoree here.

