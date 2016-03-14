Troopers seize 189 pounds of pot during traffic stop in Wood Co.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

17-year-old Sylvania student charged with Inducing Panic after bomb threat

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Person stabbed in north Toledo on Sunday afternoon

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police: Drug deal turns to robbery in Perrysburg Kroger parking lot

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A California man is facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop in Wood county.

Ohio state Highway Patrol troopers found 189 pounds of marijuana worth more than $630,000.

Just before 11 A.M. Friday, troopers stopped a 2007 Ford F350 pickup truck for following too closely.

Following the stop, troopers saw marijuana residue in plain view, causing a probable search.

During the search, troopers found seven locked, plastic totes with 152 packages of hydroponic marijuana.

Cody Inman, 27, was arrested and is being held in the Wood County jail. He’s charged with possession and trafficking of marijuana, both are second-degree felonies.

If convicted, Inman could face up to 16 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

