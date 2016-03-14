Troopers seize 189 pounds of pot during traffic stop in Wood Co. - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Troopers seize 189 pounds of pot during traffic stop in Wood Co.

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A California man is facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop in Wood county.

Ohio state Highway Patrol troopers found 189 pounds of marijuana worth more than $630,000.

Just before 11 A.M. Friday, troopers stopped a 2007 Ford F350 pickup truck for following too closely.

Following the stop, troopers saw marijuana residue in plain view, causing a probable search. 

During the search, troopers found seven locked, plastic totes with 152 packages of hydroponic marijuana. 

Cody Inman, 27, was arrested and is being held in the Wood County jail. He’s charged with possession and trafficking of marijuana, both are second-degree felonies. 

If convicted, Inman could face up to 16 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

