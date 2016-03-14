Study: Daylight saving time could be linked to higher risk of stroke

A new study found that daylight saving time could have serious health implications for some.

The findings showed that the overall rate for stroke was 8 percent higher during the two days after the time change.

Researchers looked at the rates of patients hospitalized with stroke the week after daylight saving, along with the two weeks before. Those who have or had cancer were 25 percent more likely to have a stroke the Monday and Tuesday after turning the clocks forward, and people age 65 and older were 20 percent more likely to have a stroke during the same time period.

A stroke is a condition in which brain cells die in a certain part of the brain, causes a sudden inability to move or speak, with numbness on one side of the body. Because stroke risk factors are associated with the heart attack risk factors, medical experts say the two days after daylight saving have also been associated with a 10 percent increase in heart attack.



Dr. Gretchen Tietjen, Chair of the Department of Neurology at the University of Toledo Medical Center, said the disruption of the circadian rhythm, which is experienced during the time change, is likely the root cause of the issue.

"A lot of things are regulated by the circadian rhythms, and that's what we're talking about when we're talking about shifting them with daylight saving. One of those things are the blood clotting cascade, so it may be that people have a tendency to clot more when their circadian rhythms are upset. We know that both heart attacks and strokes are upset by this daylight saving link. And we see a lot of strokes that occur overnight probably in the early morning hours in general anyway, and so there's probably something about this circadian rhythm change that occurs from daylight saving," she said.



Dr. Tietjen also reiterated that it's important for all individuals to be aware of personal risk factors for stroke, such as family history, diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol or being a smoker.



To read the study, click here:

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.