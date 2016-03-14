TPD hosts annual seized vehicle auction - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD hosts annual seized vehicle auction

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police will hold their annual seized vehicle auction Saturday. 

More than 110 vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder. 

Vehicles including a 2003 Chevy Silverado, 2006 Toyota Avalon, 2008 Ford Taurus, 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2012 Ford Focus, a pair of '03 Kawasaki Jet Ski's and much more. 

Cars are seized and sold through the process of auction and the market determines the price. A valid driver's license or state ID is required to obtain a bidders card.

Full payment is required the day of the auction by cash or check only. 

Viewing and registration begins at 9:00 A.M.on March 19, 2016. 

The auction begins at 11:00 a.m at the city impound lot located at 198 Dura Avenue. 

To pre-register, click here.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved. 

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly