TPD hosts annual seized vehicle auction

Toledo Police will hold their annual seized vehicle auction Saturday.

More than 110 vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder.

Vehicles including a 2003 Chevy Silverado, 2006 Toyota Avalon, 2008 Ford Taurus, 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2012 Ford Focus, a pair of '03 Kawasaki Jet Ski's and much more.

Cars are seized and sold through the process of auction and the market determines the price. A valid driver's license or state ID is required to obtain a bidders card.

Full payment is required the day of the auction by cash or check only.

Viewing and registration begins at 9:00 A.M.on March 19, 2016.

The auction begins at 11:00 a.m at the city impound lot located at 198 Dura Avenue.

