Imagination Station competing for national award

The Imagination Station is in the running for a national award, which could set them apart as being one of the best museums in the country.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services IMLS) is recognizing museums and libraries across the country. And right now, 15 museums and 15 libraries are in the running for the Gold Medal Award.

“The 2016 National Medal finalists make lasting differences in their communities by serving and inspiring the public,” said Dr. Kathryn K. Matthew, director of IMLS. "We proudly recognize these museums and libraries for their invaluable work to provide citizens with educational resources, 21st century skills and opportunities for lifelong learning. As key stewards of our nation’s future, we salute the finalists for their excellence in engaging our citizenry and expanding learning of all kinds."

To coincide with the award and Pi Day (3.14), IMLS is asking you to share your stories about the Imagination Station on the IMLS Facebook page.

Pi (p) is the circumference of any circle divided by its diameter, which is always 3.14 (and an infinite number of digits after the decimal). That is why Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 (3-14). Imagination Station says it’s perfect way to celebrate science and Imagination Station.

"I think it's a great honor. This is the nations highest honor, so for Imagination Station and for the community to be recognized on a national level is just an amazing thing," said Stephanie Brinkman, Imagination Station.

The Imagination Station has the adopt a school program, as well as partnerships with local libraries and Lucas County Children Services. All of which, have put them in the running for the award.

"It's a reflection of our communities and our businesses, our schools, the students, the families who come here. It's a reflection of what imagination station is doing for Ohio and the Toledo community," said Brinkman.

Imagination Station is the only museum or library being recognized in the state. If they do win the award, representatives will travel to D.C. where our first lady, Michelle Obama, will present the award.

The winner will be announced next month.

The National Medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries for service to the community. For more than two decades, the award has celebrated institutions that demonstrate extraordinary and innovative approaches to public service and are making a difference for individuals, families and communities.

