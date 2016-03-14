Toledo police find missing 13-year-old girl

The Toledo Police Department has found a missing 13-year-old girl.

Amiracle McQuin went missing Sunday night. She had last been seen at the Main Library in downtown Toledo.

A Toledo police crew found the girl Monday night in north Toledo.

UPDATE: A Toledo Police crew stopped Amiracle McQuin last night in North Toledo. She is safe and in good hands. — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) March 15, 2016

Police say Amiracle is safe and in good hands.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.