Web chat on heart health with Dr. Upamaka

Gopinath R. Upamaka, MD, FACC, a cardiologist with ProMedica Physicians Group
Want to learn more about heart disease? - Gopinath R. Upamaka, MD, FACC, a cardiologist with ProMedica Physicians Group, stopped by WTOL 11 to answer all your questions.

Dr. Upamaka spoke about risk factors for heart disease, the signs and symptoms of a heart attack and what you can do to lower your risk of a heart attack. Watch the full chat in the player above. 

8 Factors that Increase Heart Disease Risk

Many people can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease by knowing the risk factors and reducing those that are preventable. These factors increase your risk of a heart attack:

  • Smoking
  • Diabetes
  • High blood pressure
  • Being overweight
  • Bad cholesterol
  • Lack of physical activity
  • High stress levels
  • Family history

The sooner you take steps toward a healthier heart, the stronger chance you have of reducing your risk for a heart attack. In fact, the American Heart Association recommends that heart attack prevention begin by age 20. Your best defense is working with your physician to come up with a personalized plan and choosing a healthy lifestyle that minimizes risks.

Know Your Numbers

Knowing your heart stats is one of your most powerful prevention tools. Here’s a handy reference guide:

Remember: Your health goals may be different depending on your current health. Talk with your doctor about what’s right for you.

Read more about heart health here

