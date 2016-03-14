Police issue warning to students after robbery near BGSU campus

Police in Bowling Green are warning students to be careful Monday morning after two men robbed a food mart overnight.

It happened at the Falcon Foodmart on East Wooster, across the street from the Bowling Green State University campus.

Police say the men involved used a knife during the robbery and ran towards campus when they left.

The men are believed to be dangerous.

BGSU officials sent out a tweet to students after the crime:

2 MALES ROBBED FALCON FOOD MART WITH KNIVES AND FLED NORTH ONTO CAMPUS CALL POLICE WITH ANY INFO DESCRIPTION TO FOLLOW — BGSU (@bgsu) March 14, 2016

The university quickly followed up with a description of the men involved:

2 BLACK MALES BOTH IN DARK HOODIES & BLUE JEANS 1 IS 6' 170LBS 1 IS 5'10" 160LBS BOTH THIN BUILD WEARING TENNIS SHOES — BGSU (@bgsu) March 14, 2016

Police say the store clerk was shaken up, but was not hurt in the robbery.

While they still have not been located, police say that as they continue to investigate, they do not believe there is any threat to the campus.

"We're conducting a regular investigation, as we would in any type of circumstance, we'll be looking for evidence, see if there's any surveillance video, and things of that nature, physical evidence that we can process," said Major Justin White.

Several students say they're glad they were notified so quickly. And while it was shocking to hear that it had happened so close and unsettling that the two men are still out there, most say they feel safe on campus.

"I was already in bed, so it was kind of like, 'did we lock our door?' Cause I live in a suite, so we have our individual rooms and then we have our suite door. So it was kinda like, 'did I lock my door?' But then I remembered locking it, so it wasn't too much, it was just kind of like, 'oh, okay.'" said BGSU student Heather Rogers.

If you have any information involving the robbery, you're asked to call the Bowling Green Police Department at 419-352-8775.

