Ohio primary ballot guide

Planning to vote in Ohio's primary elections? Here's what you need to know before heading to the polls:

When and Where:

Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. - Find your polling location here.

What:

While a lot of the focus has been on the presidential race and Issue 2 in Toledo this primary season, there are a couple of other races that voters will decide on Tuesday as well.

U.S. Senate Candidates:

For the U.S. Senate on the Republican side, incumbent Senator Rob Portman seeking re-election and is being challenged by outspoken Christian Don Elijah Eckhart.

Eckhart has said he will pledge $125,000 of his senate salary to scholarships for Ohioans attending 2- or 4-year colleges.

Meanwhile, Portman, while in office, said he has signed bills to combat drug use and human trafficking while promoting clean water and job growth. Both candidates are pro-life, support a balanced budget, and oppose the Affordable Care Act.

On the Democratic side, former Governor Ted Strickland is running against Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld and occupational therapist Kelli Prather who is best known for making a full recovery after being shot by her husband ten years ago.

Princeton-educated Sittenfeld is running as a fresh new face in government. Prather is advocating for free education and student loan forgiveness.

Ohio’s 9th Congressional District

Voters will also decide on a representative for Ohio's 9th congressional district.

The sole candidate on the Democratic side is U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur, seeking re-election. Kaptur is from Toledo and currently serving her sixteenth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

There are three candidates on the republican side.

One is Steven W. Kraus – According to his website, he wants to improve the economy by promoting tax reform and creating jobs. There is some controversy in Kraus' past. He's a former state representative who was forced from office after being convicted of theft. He claims he is innocent.

Running against him is Donald P. Larson. Larson is a businessman. He too wants to focus on job creation, especially among youth, minorities and veterans. He says that can be done by cutting overreaching policies that have made it tough for businesses to hire.



The third candidate is Joel Lieske. He is a professor at Cleveland State University. His website focuses a lot on federal policies. He says he wants to secure US borders and bring troops home while deporting illegal immigr ants.

Ohio Supreme Court

The only contested primary in the Ohio Supreme Court election is between Pat Fischer and Colleen Mary O'Toole.

They are competing for the seat held by retiring Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judith Ann Lanzinger.

Both candidates served in the Court of Appeals in separate seats since 2004.

In 2010, O'Toole was defeated in her re-election bid, but won her seat back in 2012.

Before his election in the Court of Appeals, Fischer was chosen by the State Bar as one of the top 100 lawyers in Ohio.

How:

Identification:

Ohio voters need to bring at least one form of identification to the polls.

Acceptable identification includes a current Ohio Driver License, military identification, utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government or school document.

Identifications like bank statements or utility bills should be dated within the past 12 months and show the voter’s name and current address, according to the Ohio Board of the Elections.

Check voting status:

If you’ve moved to another state and vote in that state, you are not eligible to vote in Ohio. You’re also not eligible if you’ve moved and intend to make that state your residence or if you’ve resided outside of Ohio for more than four years.

A college student can vote using their Ohio address if they don’t plan on returning to another permanent address, according to the Ohio Secretary of State.

Voting assistance:

A voter who cannot read, write or has a physical or mental disability can be assisted by someone of the voter’s choice.

A voter can also be assisted by two poll workers, one of each different political party, according to the Ohio Secretary of State.

