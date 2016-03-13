Thousands without power in Sylvania Twp. Sunday, outage causes s - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Thousands without power in Sylvania Twp. Sunday, outage causes small fir

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Thousands of people were without power in Sylvania Twp. on Sunday evening.

Power originally went out for about 4600 customers around 6:30 p.m. according to Edison.

There were wires down behind the Fox Village apartments off Cornwall Ct. in Sylvania and Edison had the area taped off.

The power outage was responsible for a small fire at a family's home.

Firefighters say a family was cooking at their home on McCord Rd. when the power went out and they left the home.

When the power came on later the stove came back on and caused minor damage to their kitchen.

There were no injuries in the fire.

