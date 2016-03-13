Arguments for and against Toledo's Issue 2 road repair tax increase

Crumbling residential streets will disappear in Toledo if Issue 2 passes, according to supporters.

They say it's an investment in Toledo.

Opponents say the money can be found elsewhere.

Issue 2 raises Toledo's three quarter percent temporary income tax by a quarter percent.

$16.6 million will be used annually to fix streets.

The additional two million dollar raised will move up new police and fire classes, putting cadets into service by the end of 2016.

What streets will be paved first?

"We cannot answer that question but I was talking to our engineers about how we need to make sure that whatever streets we do is fair and equitable," said Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson.

She was joined by business, labor, education and political leaders who support Issue 2 at a Sunday news conference.

They say a cutback in state funding is why Toledo streets are shot.

"Many companies will not invest in a city that experiences population decline which harms economic development and jobs," said Dan Ridi, who owns the Stop and Go Carry Out chain.

Toledo City Councilwoman Sandy Spang voted against putting Issue 2 on the ballot.

She also owns rental properties and a coffeehouse.

"It's always clear that communities that raise income taxes handicap their business growth," said Spang.

She adds money for paving streets can be found by prioritizing spending.

"No organization can operate the way it did fifty years ago. We need to dig into the budget and make hard choices so that we can meet the city's priorities," said Spang.

Toledo voters decide on Tuesday if raising taxes is the priority solution to fixing crumbling streets.

