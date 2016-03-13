Alcohol believed to be factor in single-vehicle crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Alcohol believed to be factor in single-vehicle crash

FREMONT, OH (WTOL) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash involving a single vehicle on State Route 600.

OSHP stated in a press release that driver, Jerry Schuett, 62, of Gibsonburg was driving westbound on SR 600 when he traveled off the right side of the road and sideswiped a tree. After this, he struck another tree head-on.

Schuett was driving a 2010 Toyota hatchback and was wearing his seat belt.

His injuries were life-threatening and he was transported to Toledo Hospital for care.

Investigations were ongoing as of March 11, 2016 - the date of the accident. 

