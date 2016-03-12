Kasich touts jobs he's created in speech at Mansfield plant

Governor Kasich has been spending the final days of the Ohio primary on what he calls the "Kasich Works" tour.

He's been visiting businesses that have benefited from his policies as governor.

Kasich spoke at Gormon Rupp, a pump manufacturer in Mansfield.

He says as governor, he's created 417,000 jobs by reducing taxes and increasing common sense regulations.

"We have a 2 billion dollar surplus that sends a message all cross America and all across the world, Ohio is open for business," said Mr. Kasich.

Kasich says he will continue the same policies he put in place as governor if he is elected president.

He says he wants to continue to put money in the pockets of all Americans.

"All these things I mentioned to will be bundled up in package called shocked and awe. And I will send this package to the US Congress for approval in the first 100 days of a new administration. There will be no waiting," said Mr. Kasich.

Two former Toledo mayors in the audience are endorsing Kasich.

"He's balanced the budget and he's done a lot of good things. If we can carry that on for the rest of he United States, it will be a good thing," said former Toledo Mayor Mike Bell.

Former Toledo Mayor Donna Owens agreed.

"I think he's steady, he has the experience. I think he would be fantastic as president of the United State," said Mayor Owens.

And Kasich didn't ignore the big campaign news of the weekend, the Friday night fights at a Donald Trump rally.

"I will never create a toxic atmosphere where people show up at political events and fight with one another," said Mr. Kasich.

Kasich says he will never take the low road to the highest office in the country. He plans to run a positive campaign.

