Man taken to hospital after gas station shooting

A man was taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting on Saturday at the Petro gas station on Auburn and Monroe in central Toledo.

The shooting happened at around 6:30 a.m.

The victim, Charles Redman, was transported to the hospital.

There is no word on his condition at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate.

