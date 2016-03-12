President Clinton speaks at get out the vote event for Hillary - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

President Clinton speaks at get out the vote event for Hillary

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Former President Bill Clinton was in Toledo on Saturday night, campaigning for his wife Hillary Clinton in her bid for the Democratic nomination for president.

More than 500 people packed UT's Memorial Field House for the event.

President Clinton says his wife is the most qualified and experienced person for the job.

He touched on a number of topics, saying Hillary will stand up to the gun lobby, invest in infrastructure and work to make college affordable.

"I think you should be for her because we finally have a chance to really get off the dime and rise together and I think her theory on how to change the currents in Washington is more accurate than her opponent,” said Mr. Clinton.

Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and her husband NASA astronaut Mark Kelly also spoke at the event, focusing mostly on the Clinton's determination to stand up to the gun lobby.

