Volunteers in CA send care packages overseas

Volunteers in Sacramento are having a huge packing party today to give packages to troops worldwide.

Move America Forward just finished a campaign to raise money in support of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Now they have to get their goods overseas.

For 5 hours, volunteers are packing up care packages and preparing them for the post office to deliver.

These packages include everything from Girl Scout cookies and gourmet coffee to toothbrushes and toothpaste. They also include messages of support from donors thanking troops for their service.

MAF’s next project will kick off their Easter push, helping troops during the holiday.

Find out how you can get involved.

